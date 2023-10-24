Listen Live
Former Trump Adviser Pleads Guilty In Georgia

Published on October 24, 2023

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A third key defendant in the 2020 Georgia election interference case has agreed to testify against former President Trump and the other defendants in the case.

Jenna Ellis, one of Trump’s former campaign lawyers, struck a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday. Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.

Attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to charges last week and also agreed to testify against Trump.

