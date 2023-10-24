Where was Joe Hogsett the Night of Riots?

Current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his Republican counterpart, Jefferson Shreve had a debate last night.

All of the important topics were covered on Wish TV. They discussed the crime downtown, permit less carry, and more. The biggest moment, and best question asked during the debate, was when Mayor Hogsett was asked about his whereabouts the night of the riots. The riots on May 29 and 30, 2020, the first nights of riots following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This was his response:

“I was working from my home I was in constant contact with my representatives with IMPD after things started to dissipate that evening, I got about two or three hours of rest and got up at four o’clock the next day worked the rest of the weekend, meeting with organizers of the protests and ultimately issued the order to have the protest ended and that was effective.”

The answer does not suffice. Shreve said he would have been either at the city’s emergency command center or in the mayor’s office on the 25th floor of the City-County Building.

The other big discussion during the debate was about crime downtown. Both candidates talked about guns and permit less carry.

Hogsett claimed that downtown was safe saying, “There are more guns in our city than there are people, and unless we start meaningfully addressing those issues, we’re going to continue to have unfortunate incidents of gun violence,” he said. “Gun violence brings with it perception problems.”

If there are really more guns downtown than people then would not exist downtown, because guns kill people, right? No, the issue is the people, not the guns.

Shreve had an opportunity to score some points with Republican voters, but he supported the idea. He went so far as to say that he wants to require permits to carry again.

