Listen Live
Local News

Pedestrian Involved Crashes See Year-To-Date Increase in Indianapolis Over 2022

Published on October 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Steam billows from great as car turns right down empty street across Crosswalk in Detroit on winters day

Source: Joshua Burgess / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of pedestrians involved in crashes has increased over this same time in 2022 according to data released by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

In 2023 there have been 274 crashes involving a pedestrian. With two months left in the year that is 31 more pedestrian involved crashes than last year. The number of fatalities is below last years number, with there being 28 fatalities so far in 2023, compared to 33 in 2022.

Of the 274 crashes, 76 of them were hit & runs with 7 of them being fatal.

Related Stories

Of the total amount of pedestrians involved 84 of them were cyclists, that is 13 more than last year’s total of 71. Though that number has increased the number of hit and runs involving cyclists, 17, as well as hit and run fatalities, 2, are currently down from last year.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close