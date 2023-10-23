Pedestrian Involved Crashes See Year-To-Date Increase in Indianapolis Over 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of pedestrians involved in crashes has increased over this same time in 2022 according to data released by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.
In 2023 there have been 274 crashes involving a pedestrian. With two months left in the year that is 31 more pedestrian involved crashes than last year. The number of fatalities is below last years number, with there being 28 fatalities so far in 2023, compared to 33 in 2022.
Of the 274 crashes, 76 of them were hit & runs with 7 of them being fatal.
Of the total amount of pedestrians involved 84 of them were cyclists, that is 13 more than last year’s total of 71. Though that number has increased the number of hit and runs involving cyclists, 17, as well as hit and run fatalities, 2, are currently down from last year.
