Ilhan Omar Loses Her Mind Over Democrats Condemning Hamas

Rep. Ilhan Omar threw a tantrum Friday over President Biden and other Democrat leaders’ support for Israel and their condemnation of Hamas.

Omar expressed her anger during a press conference held outside the U.S. Capitol alongside a few fellow members of the far-left “Squad” calling for a ceasefire in the war.

“How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?” Omar said after claiming Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last 10 days than the U.S. did across an entire year in Afghanistan.

During her tirade, Omar also claimed it was “painful and scary” to work alongside other Democrats who she said were blaming all Muslims for the violence.

“And not a single condemnation comes from out caucus leadership or any members of Congress,” she said. “How is it – how is it that we are serving in a body, serving in a body where there are members who condemn us for asking for a peace, for cease fire, the most simplest thing?”

Last week, Omar, who blamed Israel for the Gaza hospital explosion, had to walk back her comments after U.S. intelligence determined that the explosion was not from a projectile launched by the Israeli Defense Forces. She did not offer an apology.