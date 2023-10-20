Listen Live
National

Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hostages freed by Hamas

Source: WISH-TV

GAZA— The Palestinian militant group Hamas is releasing two U.S. hostages. Hamas cited humanitarian reasons for letting the American mother and her daughter from Chicago go as the mother is in poor health.

It’s reportedly in response to mediation efforts from Qatar.

Investigators say the two Americans were handed over to the Red Cross and are now in Israel.

Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel earlier this month.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close