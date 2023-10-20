Joe Biden Addressed the Nation Last Night

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday. He explained why he believes Israel and Ukraine need to win the wars they’re fighting.

He tried to tie the two wars together. The president sought to explain to Americans that might not see why U.S. interests are at stake. Both Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin aim to destroy neighboring democracies. If they succeed, they’re bound to feel emboldened and look for more conquests, Biden said.

“History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror — when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression — they cause more chaos and death and more destruction. They keep going, and the costs of the threats to America and the world keep rising,” he said.

President Biden also included a vague plan in his speech. He wants Congress to approve an emergency funding package that his administration plans to submit Friday. He did not give a number in his speech. People familiar with the potential plan said this week, he may request $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and a total of $40 billion for Israel, Taiwan and the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said. “We’re going to make sure other hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever and prevent this conflict from spreading.”

Despite the pushback from the Democratic Party, Biden stood firm on what is true about Hamas. He called them a terrorist organization. He made this statement even though more than 400 congressional staffers anonymously signed on to an open letter calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

This is one of the few things Biden has been right about during his presidency.

