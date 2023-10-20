Two People Hit And Killed By Cars In Separate Incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hit and killed by cars in separate incidents overnight in Indianapolis.

The first incident was around 11:15 on the west side. It happened along Rockville Road between Girl School and Country Club Roads.

The driver who hit the victim stayed at the scene and cooperated with the cops.

Not even a half hour after that incident, another person was hit and killed by a car on the southeast side of the city. The collision was at the intersection of Villa and Pleasent Run Pkwy South Drive.

Polcie say it was a man who was hit.

IMPD is looking into tboth incidents.