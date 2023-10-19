Listen Live
IMPD Identifies Suspect Involved in Officer Shooting at Speedway Gas Station

Published on October 19, 2023

Indy Gas Sation Shooting

Source: IMPD / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy Metro Police officer shot a man at a Speedway gas station on the city’s south side. Cops say they were investigating an unrelated strong-armed robbery when someone told them a man sitting in a car in the parking lot had a warrant.

 

Officers say they walked over to a white Chevrolet Impala in the gas station parking lot, where a man identified as Antoine Beech was sitting in the passenger seat. Officers observed Beech sitting by a gun when they said they told him not to reach for it. IMPD says he did reach for that gun, and that’s when they shot him.

 

Police say Beech was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Beech is a convicted drug dealer who had multiple warrants for probation violations. He was initially charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and dealing cocaine.

 

IMPD says at least one officer captured the incident on body camera. The gas station also captured the incident on surveillance video.

