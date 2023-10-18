Hospital in Gaza Blasted by Rockets

A misfired Palestinian rocket hit a Gaza City hospital, causing an explosion that killed hundreds of people.

It was originally believed that Israel fired the rockets that hit the hospital. After Israel was blamed for the attack, the Israel Defense Forces said it would investigate, then issued a statement denying involvement.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” the statement said. “Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.”

The Israeli military, added on saying Palestinian militants had fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital at the time.

The attack in Gaza has impacted President Joe Biden’s plans in Israel. He was scheduled to meet with Jordan’s foreign minister, but the meeting was cancelled after the attack on the hospital. He is scheduled to meet with more leaders in the area today.

The attack in Gaza has impacted Representative Rashida Tlaib out of Michigan. She made quite the post on X (Twitter) revealing her hatred for Israel after the Gaza hospital attack.

She is a Jew-hating liar. Throw her off committees. Throw her out of Congress.

