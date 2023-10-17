Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals

INDIANAPOLIS — Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory and secured 85 wins in six seasons, is the featured speaker at the Chamber’s annual dinner, addressing leadership during challenges.
The Indiana Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, is on November 14 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Honors include:
NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year: Boone County
Dynamic Leader of the Year: Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director
Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year: U.S. Sen. Todd Young
Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year: Paul Thrift, Thompson Thrift CEO
A table for ten costs $1,995, and individual tickets are $195 each. Purchase at http://www.indianachamber.com/ad or call (800) 824-6885.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis