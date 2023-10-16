Mike Pence’s Campaign Is In Financial Trouble

Mike Pence’s presidential campaign is struggling with just $1.2 million cash on hand and more than $600,000 in debt.

The former vice president raised $3.3 million in the third quarter, he reported Sunday. Pence gave $150,000 of his own money to his campaign. This figure by far exceeds the less-than-six figure salary he earned when he was governor of Indiana less than a decade ago.

Pence’s financial troubles with his campaign are a reflection of his inability to rally support amongst Republicans. His national polling numbers have him in fifth place in the GOP primary, trailing behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Pence’s campaign has not yet said whether he has amassed enough donors to qualify for the third debate in Miami on Nov. 8th.

A Pence ally granted anonymity to assess the campaign frankly said he plans to stay in the race despite what this person said was a “brutal” fundraising quarter for Pence.

“That debt number is going to be impossible to pay back,” the Pence ally said. “When he drops out he’s going to have to do debt-retirement fundraisers.”

Barely registering in polls of New Hampshire Republican primary voters, Pence returned to the first primary state this past weekend to speak to a ballroom less-than-half full of GOP activists. This room had been a packed house the night before for DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy.