NWS: Cloudy Start, Clearing Skies, and Possible Showers Ahead

Published on October 16, 2023

Indy Weather Outlook

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. As we move into the evening, the skies will remain mostly cloudy. Overnight, the temperature is likely to drop to the mid-40s.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, you can expect cloudy conditions, but as the day goes on, the sky will clear up, and temperatures will remain in the low 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

 

On Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will likely be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

