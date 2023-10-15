Purdue University Announces Cancer Research Center Named After Graduate

WEST LAFAYETTE — Last night in West Lafayette the Purdue Boilermakers hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes in their “Hammer Down Cancer” football game.
During a time-out the university announced the naming of the Tyler Trent Pediatric Cancer Research Center. Tyler Trent was a Purdue graduate who passed away four years ago from osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.
His parents, Kelly and Tony Trent were both present at the game and helped in making the announcement. They gave a $100,000 donation to the University in support of the newly named center.
The Tyler Trent Pediatric Research Center was revealed five years after Purdue’s 49 to 20 upset victory over Ohio State. Trent had predicted the Boilermaker victory on television earlier that day.
