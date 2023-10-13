IMPD: Death Investigation on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway following a death on the city’s east side Friday morning.
IMPD says they were called to the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Ave after receiving a report of a person being shot. However, detectives could not find evidence to support this claim. As a result, the initial report was incorrect, and there was no indication that anyone has been shot.
The victim died at the scene. This story is developing; check back for details.
