NWS: Weekend Pattern Change with Cooler Temperatures and Showers

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can expect pleasant weather with sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. There will be a light breeze blowing. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s. According to the National Weather Service, there will be a pattern change, which will impact temperatures this weekend.

Alexander McGinnis from the National Weather Service says, “Low pressure both at the surface and above, sitting and spinning back to our west in Iowa coming into the Quad Cities area, and that will slowly track from West to East.” He added that the system will sit over Indiana and deliver lower temperatures next week.

Tomorrow, the morning will be mostly sunny, but the afternoon will become mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers. The high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and there’s a 40 percent chance of rain. Tomorrow night, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms with showers expected. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain.

On Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with showers possible in the morning and likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the lower 60s. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers through midnight. The lows will be in the mid-40s, with a 50 percent chance of rain.