Officials Think Hoosier Fraternity Is Hazing Students

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Hoosier fraternity has been told to “cease and desist,” as the school thinks its members have been hazing students.
Indiana University says the order was recently given to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. While I.U. officials did cite hazing as the reason, they did not say what exactly had occurred to warrant the order.
This is not the first time that this particular fraternity has been flagged by the university. In fact, this is the fourth time that Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been on I.U.’s “Disciplinary Status” list in the last five school years.
And, the Greek Life organization is just one of many that has sparked concerns on campus in recent years. Its activities will be suspended “until further notice.”
Learn more about cease-and-desist orders, and other disciplinary actions, here.
