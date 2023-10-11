Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: One Person Dead, Two Hurt in Hotel Shooting

Published on October 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Public Info Officer Samone Burris with Indianapolis Metro Police says it was a disturbance that eventually led to the shooting. An adult male died at the scene.

Related Stories

Another man and a woman were also shot and taken to the hospital. They’re in critical but stable condition, says IMPD.

Police say the incident was contained and detectives are not looking for a suspect.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close