IMPD: One Person Dead, Two Hurt in Hotel Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
Public Info Officer Samone Burris with Indianapolis Metro Police says it was a disturbance that eventually led to the shooting. An adult male died at the scene.
Another man and a woman were also shot and taken to the hospital. They’re in critical but stable condition, says IMPD.
Police say the incident was contained and detectives are not looking for a suspect.
