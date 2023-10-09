WWE WrestleMania in Indy? WWE Breaks Records for Saturday’s PPV

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE showed up and showed out for its pay-per-view return to the Circle City.
WWE Fastlane was the company’s first pay-per-view/premium live event in Indianapolis in seven years.
The event was headlined by WWE Superstars like John Cena, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes, with a special appearance from Indy’s own Pat McAfee.
WWE Fastlane set records for the company, including the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The event also set Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship.
Fastlane had its own Indy 500/racing theme, complete with racecars and checkered flags throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse. During the event, Pat McAfee teased the crowd with the idea of WWE returning to Indianapolis to host a WrestleMania. The first and only WrestleMania in Indy was held back in 1992.
Per WWE, “viewership for Fastlane was up 71-percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016 and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.”
WIBC/Network Indiana’s Donnie Burgess was there at the event and the post-show press conference.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Three Bedford Police Officers Shoot and Kill Man After Chase