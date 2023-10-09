WWE WrestleMania in Indy? WWE Breaks Records for Saturday’s PPV

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE showed up and showed out for its pay-per-view return to the Circle City.

WWE Fastlane was the company’s first pay-per-view/premium live event in Indianapolis in seven years.

The event was headlined by WWE Superstars like John Cena, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes, with a special appearance from Indy’s own Pat McAfee.

WWE Fastlane set records for the company, including the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The event also set Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship.

Fastlane had its own Indy 500/racing theme, complete with racecars and checkered flags throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse. During the event, Pat McAfee teased the crowd with the idea of WWE returning to Indianapolis to host a WrestleMania. The first and only WrestleMania in Indy was held back in 1992.

Per WWE, “viewership for Fastlane was up 71-percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016 and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.”

WIBC/Network Indiana’s Donnie Burgess was there at the event and the post-show press conference.