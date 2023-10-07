Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett Healing After “Busting His Lip”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is on the mend after tripping and “busting his lip” last weekend while taking out the trash, according to city spokesperson Mark Bode.
Although his injury required several stitches, the mayor has been “active in official and campaign business throughout the week while icing at home,” Bode said in a statement to News 8.
“In the meantime, staff have advised him to no longer wear flip-flops to take out the trash,” Bode said.
Hogsett and Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve will meet at the WISH-TV studios on Monday, Oct. 23, for the first live televised debate in the 2023 mayoral race.
The Oct. 23 event will be the first live, hour-long mayoral debate on television in Indianapolis in nearly 20 years. It will begin at 6 p.m. and air live on WISH-TV.
Members of News 8’s news team will serve as moderators. Both candidates will answer questions from I-Team 8 Senior Investigative Reporter Richard Essex, and members of the community.
