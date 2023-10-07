Listen Live
IMPD: Man Hit, Killed in Saturday Crash

Published on October 7, 2023

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man has died after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning.

Indy Metro Police say a man, who has not yet been identified, was hit near Shadeland Avenue and East 34th Street.  He was apparently taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

While it is not clear what caused the crash, officers note that the driver involved did stay at the scene.  They are still investigating.

