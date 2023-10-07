IMPD: Man Hit, Killed in Saturday Crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man has died after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning.
Indy Metro Police say a man, who has not yet been identified, was hit near Shadeland Avenue and East 34th Street. He was apparently taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.
While it is not clear what caused the crash, officers note that the driver involved did stay at the scene. They are still investigating.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana