Police Release Body Cam Video of Kendall Gilbert Shooting, Mental Health Crisis Possible

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have released body camera footage of the shooting of Kendall Gilbert.

Police claim Gilbert, 40, had mental health issues and that their officers had been called to his home on Woodland Drive five times in the days leading up to the fatal shooting.

On August 27th, police visited the home again. Indianapolis Metro Police says they planned to bring mental health resources, but then they received word from a woman saying someone was threatening to kill her.

When police arrived, Kendall Gilbert was standing outside with a machete. Police managed to get everyone out of the home safely and began several hours of negotiating with Gilbert. He’s heard on body camera video shouting “come make war with me” and “how long do I have to stand here before you pull the trigger?”

Officers can be heard responding with “nobody wants that.”

A psychologist was brought to the scene, along with IMPD’s Crisis Negotiation team. Police say they established an area where, if Gilbert crossed it, they would arrest him.

Video shows Gilbert crossing the area and police tell him he’s under arrest. They fire bean bags, distraction devices, and a taser before the video shows what appears to be Kendall Gilbert hitting an officer’s ballistic shield with the machete.

That’s when he was shot. Kendall Gilbert later died at the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.