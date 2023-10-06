Indianapolis Police Group Supports Call for Criminal Justice Reform

INDIANAPOLIS — The Police Group representing thousands of Indianapolis police officers is backing Superintendent Doug Carter’s call for a comprehensive reform of the Marion County Criminal Justice system.

Carter’s outcry against the revolving door nature of the criminal justice system in the capital city of Indiana, prompted by the release of a suspect allegedly responsible for a tragic triple-fatality crash, has gained significant support. This release followed a judge’s rejection of the prosecution’s request for an unusually high bond.

This incident is just one among many where the actions of the judiciary and prosecution have failed to strike a balance between the safety of the public and the rights of the accused.

Rick Snyder, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), emphasized that

“No one is saying bond should not be available for offenders, but common sense intervention that also takes into account victims, their families, and the overall safety of the community must be returned to Court procedures and policies,” said FOP President Rick Snyder.

The police officers from different agencies in Marion County, such as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), Beech Grove, Speedway, Cumberland, State Police, and School Police Officers from all nine townships, have been working tirelessly for over three years to highlight the flaws in the system. The endorsement of the FOP represents the unified stance of over 3,000 dedicated rank-and-file police officers.