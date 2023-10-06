Listen Live
NWS: Cold Front Brings Cooler Weather to Indianapolis

Temperatures this afternoon will be fairly seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Published on October 6, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, a cold front ushered in much cooler conditions for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

 

Temperatures this afternoon will be fairly seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

 

After some showers yesterday, Indiana remains in the moderate category. Expect increasing cloud coverage over the weekend. Temperatures will be cool, with highs in the 50s and 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

