Listen Live
National

Hall of Fame Linebacker Dick Butkus Dead at 80

Published on October 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders

Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

MALIBU, Calif. — Chicago Bears legend and NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80.

The linebacker spent his entire career with the Bears after being drafted by the team in 1965, making eight Pro Bowls. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.

His family announced Thursday that the former linebacker died “peacefully in his sleep.”  He is survived by his wife, Helen, and three children.

Dick Butkus Signing with the Chicago Bears

Source: Bettmann / Getty

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Celebrity News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close