Monkey Captured After Being on the Loose in Indianapolis

A monkey named Momo was finally captured after being on the loose in Indianapolis for nearly 24 hours.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was first called about the primate on Wednesday evening. The department received calls “about a monkey that had escaped a residence” on the city’s east side around 6:38 p.m. local time, according to WTTV.
Momo was spotted several times throughout his escape. At one point, a neighbor told the police they saw the monkey drinking a beer from a garbage can. Another area resident name Karri Harbert was shocked to find Momo on the hood of her care on Wednesday.
“I just pulled into my driveway and I think there is a freaking monkey on my car,” Harbert said before Momo jumped off and disappeared, according to a video she posted on Facebook.
“I get home and start to get out of my car and a MONKEY walks up to open car door,” she posted. “It took me a few seconds to figure out what it was so I closed the door and he jumped onto the hood of my car! I was starting to get out of my car again and the police (several of them) pulled up and told me to stay in the car that there is a very aggressive monkey on the loose!”
Eventually Momo was captured in a vacant home that was under construction. The owner’s brother came to the home to help apprehend Momo before the monkey was turned over to Animal Care Services.
