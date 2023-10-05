NWS: Rainy Thursday, Cooler Weekend Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Thursday’s weather forecast, you can expect rain at some, probably later in the day. The temperature will stay in the 70s with winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph. As the day progresses, the rain will continue to fall and taper off at night, leading to partly or mostly clear skies.

“The rain will be welcome across the area,” said Jason Puma of the National Weather Service. “Along with the rain, we will have some cooler temperatures.”

Friday morning will be partly cloudy, with possible showers. The high temperature will be near 62, with WNW winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph.

The extended forecast predicts that the wind chills will lower the temperature by Saturday morning to feel like the mid & upper 40S.

“As we get behind this cold front, we are going to see some of the coolest temperatures that we’ve seen since springtime,” Puma added.