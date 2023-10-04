Animal Shelter Not Taking Animals at This Time

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services will not be taking in any animals for the time being due to finding a bacteria strain within the shelter.
The strain is called streptococcus equi zooepidemicus. All animals are being treated with antibiotics and samples were sent to Purdue University for testing.
IACS will take in animals again on Monday, October 9th.
IACS is also coordinating with animal welfare partners to triage animals that might otherwise have come to the shelter during this time.
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Kendall And Casey