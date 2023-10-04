Animal Shelter Not Taking Animals at This Time

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services will not be taking in any animals for the time being due to finding a bacteria strain within the shelter.

The strain is called streptococcus equi zooepidemicus. All animals are being treated with antibiotics and samples were sent to Purdue University for testing.

IACS will take in animals again on Monday, October 9th.

IACS is also coordinating with animal welfare partners to triage animals that might otherwise have come to the shelter during this time.