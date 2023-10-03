Join MORE THAN PINK Fundraiser for Cancer Research

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, you can honor breast cancer survivors, and those who have lost their lives to the disease, at the MORE THAN PINK Walk.

This event, hosted by Susan G. Komen, will run Saturday in Historic Military Park at White River State Park. Grounds will open at 8 a.m., with the Walk’s opening ceremony starting at 10:30.

While the MORE THAN PINK Walk is a fundraiser for cancer research and support services, it is also a way to celebrate life and remember those who are no longer with us.

There will also be a breakfast for survivors and current cancer patients, as well as a Kidz Zone, vendors, food trucks, and the Parade of Hope.

Register and learn more here.