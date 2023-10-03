State Rep. Jerry Torr to Retire After 28 Years of Public Service

CARMEL — State Representative Jerry Torr announced he intends to retire after 28 years of public service on Tuesday.

A press release states that Torr will finish his current term but not seek re-election. Torr represents Carmel and Westfield as a member of Indiana’s House District 39. The Republican state congressman is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. He also is a member of the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee, as well as the Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee.

Over the course of his decades long career Torr helped to pass legislation around Indiana’s adoption of daylight savings time, the 2012 “right-to-work” law, and the repeal of the Common Construction Wage. He received the Indiana Chamber of Commerce: Government Leader of The Year award twice.

The release quoted Torr saying, “It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve my friends and neighbors in House District 39.” He also stated that the future of Indiana remains bright. Torr intends to work in the title insurance industry after leaving office.

Former House Speaker Brian C. Bosma (R-Indianapolis) said of his former colleague, “He was a voice of reason and bipartisanship and his accomplishments helped make Indiana the success she is today. He will no doubt be missed by policymakers on both sides of the aisle.”

Torr is a sixth generation Hoosier who grew up on a farm in Putnam County. He moved to Carmel in 1987.