Matt Gaetz Moves to Oust Kevin McCarthy

Matt Gaetz is a Representative from Florida. on Monday, he moved to force a vote on ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz unveiled a resolution on the floor to declare the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant following votes on Monday. It capped off a day’s worth of anticipation.

Standing up to make a question of privilege Monday evening, Gaetz kicked off a process to force a vote on the measure — moves that together are widely known as the “motion to vacate the chair.”

Gaetz told reporters following his announcement on the House floor, “He doesn’t have my support anymore and he doesn’t have the support of a requisite number of Republicans to continue as the Republican Speaker.”

This is just the third time in history that the House has attempted to remove the speaker. The previous two attempts failed.

A vote on the motion to vacate the chair will have to be brought up within two legislative days. It is likely that the House, rather than voting on the resolution, would instead vote on some way to kill or delay the vote, such as voting to table the resolution.

Gaetz has some support from various representatives. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said on Monday that they would support Gaetz’s move. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said that while he is still “praying about it,” he said that “my conscience is telling me to – to vote him out.”

McCarthy, for his part, is showing confidence during the effort to oust him.

“Bring it on,” he wrote on X (Twitter) after Gaetz made the motion.

McCarthy told reporters Monday morning that his support within the House GOP conference is “very strong.” He added on Sunday, “I’ll survive” if a vote is brought against him.

“Let’s get over with it and let’s start governing. If he’s upset because he tried to push us in a shutdown and I made sure government didn’t shut down, then let’s have that fight,” McCarthy told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

