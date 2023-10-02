Governor Eric Holcomb Announces Endorsement For Mike Pence

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb endorsed former Vice President Mike Pence for president in 2024 in a statement Wednesday.

“I’ve known Mike Pence for decades. Throughout those years, he’s remained as honest as the day is long. Never once has he sacrificed an ounce of integrity in service to our state and nation as Congressman, Governor, and Vice President,” Holcomb said in his groveling statement.

“Mike’s long been known to be forthright on the issues of the day, convicted in thought, and a consistent messenger regarding America’s role, at home and abroad, as a powerful force for good. He’s experienced, allergic to personal scandal, and prepared to serve as our next President on day one,” Holcomb added.

Pence, who served as Governor of Indiana before Holcomb between the years of 2013 and 2017, issued a statement announcing the endorsement.

“Karen and I are truly humbled by Governor Holcomb’s endorsement as we set out to make America stronger and more prosperous,” Pence said. “Thank you.”

“Governor Holcomb was a steadfast partner as we cut taxes, achieved record employment, expanded school choice, and stood for the right to life here in the Hoosier State, and I am grateful for his unwavering support,” he added.

This marks Pence’s most valuable endorsement so far, with the bar being set exceptionally low by his other endorsement, his brother Greg “Fredo” Pence.