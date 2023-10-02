Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial Begins with Accusations of Net Worth Inflation

NEW YORK — Former President Trump is in New York City this morning for his civil fraud trial. New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing Trump and his family of inflating his net worth by saying his real estate portfolio was worth more than it was, which James said gave Trump better terms than he deserved from lenders and insurers. Last week, the judge overseeing the case ruled that Trump had been overvaluing his properties and is liable for fraud.
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Woman Getting Kicked Off Plane: "I'm Instagram Famous"
-
AUDIO: Marion County Sheriff's Office Needs Help Finding Murder Suspect