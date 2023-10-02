Listen Live
Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial Begins with Accusations of Net Worth Inflation

Last week, the judge overseeing the case ruled that Trump had been overvaluing his properties and is liable for fraud.

Published on October 2, 2023

NEW YORK — Former President Trump is in New York City this morning for his civil fraud trial.  New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing Trump and his family of inflating his net worth by saying his real estate portfolio was worth more than it was, which James said gave Trump better terms than he deserved from lenders and insurers.  Last week, the judge overseeing the case ruled that Trump had been overvaluing his properties and is liable for fraud.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
