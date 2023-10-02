Indianapolis Officers Plead Not Guilty in Anthony Maclin Shooting Case

INDIANAPOLIS –Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were indicted for shooting Anthony Maclin on December 31, 2022, appeared in court today. Officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory pleaded not guilty and were released on a $3,000 cash bond.

Both officers were present in Marion Superior Court this morning.

Chandler and Gregory have been charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

The Maclin family will hold a press conference at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church around noon to address the recent court appearance of the two IMPD officers who shot him.