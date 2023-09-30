Bloomington Elementary Student May Have Meningitis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department is urging some guardians to take their Rogers Elementary School students to their doctors, in an effort to address the possible spread of meningitis.

WISH-TV reports that a student at the Bloomington school may have meningitis – an infection that affects the nervous system. Symptoms include fevers, headaches, and more, but severe and/or untreated strains can be fatal.

According to the health department, “Riley Physicians for Children has been informed and can help with prescriptions, if able, even after hours.”

If your child is believed to be a “close contact” to the possibly ill student, you should be told to reach out to your family’s doctor for antibiotics.