Listen Live
National

Man Arrested for Murder of Rapper Tupac

Published on September 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1994 Source Awards

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Police say they have arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Tupac’s family has gone without closure for 27 years.  Lieutenant Jason Johansson said Tupac was involved in a fight with Davis, which led Davis to allegedly shooting Shakur at an intersection.

Related Stories

Johansson said the case was treated as a gang investigation, but the evidence needed for a conviction wasn’t available.  He added that Las Vegas police built their case against Davis over the past five years.

Davis is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Celebrity News Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Celebrity News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close