Man Arrested for Murder of Rapper Tupac

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Police say they have arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Tupac’s family has gone without closure for 27 years. Lieutenant Jason Johansson said Tupac was involved in a fight with Davis, which led Davis to allegedly shooting Shakur at an intersection.
Johansson said the case was treated as a gang investigation, but the evidence needed for a conviction wasn’t available. He added that Las Vegas police built their case against Davis over the past five years.
Davis is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon.
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
First Lady of Indianapolis, Stephanie Hogsett, Files for Divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Woman Getting Kicked Off Plane: "I'm Instagram Famous"