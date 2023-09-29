Man Arrested for Murder of Rapper Tupac

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Police say they have arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Tupac’s family has gone without closure for 27 years. Lieutenant Jason Johansson said Tupac was involved in a fight with Davis, which led Davis to allegedly shooting Shakur at an intersection.

Related Stories Usher to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Johansson said the case was treated as a gang investigation, but the evidence needed for a conviction wasn’t available. He added that Las Vegas police built their case against Davis over the past five years.

Davis is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon.