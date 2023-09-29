690 new words have been added to the dictionary. Here’s a partial list.

You can tell a language is doing well when it’s constantly coming up with new words, borrowing from other languages, and giving old words new meanings. Based on the latest research: English is in great shape! However, if you have an older dictionary, as in older than today, it’s out of date.

Merriam-Webster has announced they are adding 690 new words to their official listing. Lexicographers are the people who write and edit the dictionary. Lexicographers add a word to the dictionary when they determine that:

It’s a word that’s used by a lot of people. It’s used by those people in largely the same way. It’s likely to stick around. And it’s useful for a general audience.

Here’s a look at a handful of the 690 fresh additions they’ve added to their dictionary recently. ngl, the full list is long!

Dictionary Adds: Slang and Informal

rizz noun, slang : romantic appeal or charm

zhuzh noun : a small improvement, adjustment, or addition that completes the overall look, taste, etc. of something; verb : to improve in flavor or appearance by way of a small improvement, adjustment, or addition — often used with up

doggo noun, slang : dog

padawan noun, informal : a young person especially when regarded as naïve, inexperienced, etc.

bingo card noun … 2 slang : a list of possible, expected, or likely scenarios — usually used in the phrase on one’s bingo card

simp verb, informal : to show excessive devotion to or longing for someone or something

goated adjective, slang: considered to be the greatest of all time adjective, slang: considered to be the greatest of all time bussin’ adjective, African American English slang : extremely good : excellent; especially : delicious, tasty adjective, African American English slangextremely goodexcellent; especiallydelicious, tasty

cromulent adjective, informal + humorous : acceptable, satisfactory

mid adjective … 2 informal : neither very good nor very bad : so-so, meh

ngl abbreviation, informal not gonna lie; not going to lie

TFW abbreviation, informal that feeling when — used especially on social media or in text messages to introduce a relatable scenario or an image that evokes a specific feeling abbreviation, informal that feeling when — used especially on social media or in text messages to introduce a relatable scenario or an image that evokes a specific feeling

TTYL abbreviation, informal talk to you later

Dictionary Adds: The Digital World

generative AI noun : artificial intelligence that is capable of generating new content (such as images or text) in response to a submitted prompt (such as a query) by learning from a large reference database of examples

large language model noun : a language model that utilizes deep (see deep entry 1 sense 8) methods on an extremely large data set as a basis for predicting and constructing natural-sounding text nouna language model that utilizes deep (see deep entry 1 sense 8) methods on an extremely large data set as a basis for predicting and constructing natural-sounding text

vector graphics noun : a process of creating digital images by using mathematical formulas to specify the relationship between the elements of the image (such as the start and end points of a line) rather than by defining each individual pixel

rotoscope verb : to draw or paint over (something, such as live-action footage or an element from such footage) frame by frame in order to create a matte (see matte entry 3 sense 2) or a realistic animation : to animate or composite (something) by means of rotoscoping verbto draw or paint over (something, such as live-action footage or an element from such footage) frame by frame in order to create a matte (see matte entry 3 sense 2) or a realistic animationto animate or composite (something) by means of rotoscoping

smishing noun : the practice of sending text messages to someone in order to trick the person into revealing personal or confidential information which can then be used for criminal purposes

passkey noun … 2 : an authentication method that uses biometrics (such as fingerprint or facial recognition) to identify and grant access to an authorized user

hallucination noun … 3 : a plausible but false or misleading response generated by an artificial intelligence algorithm

Dictionary Adds: The Analog World

UAP abbreviation or noun : unidentified aerial phenomenon (a mysterious flying object in the sky that is sometimes assumed to be a spaceship from another planet); also : unidentified anomalous phenomenon (a mysterious phenomenon, especially an unidentified aerial phenomenon, that is sometimes assumed to be a spaceship from another planet)

nyctinasty noun : plant movement (such as the closing of a flower’s petals or the reorientation of a leaf’s position) that occurs in response to changes in light intensity (such as the onset of darkness) and that typically involves changes in cellular turgor : the nastic movement of the parts of some plants that occurs in the absence of a directional stimulus and that is associated with the plant’s circadian cycle nounplant movement (such as the closing of a flower’s petals or the reorientation of a leaf’s position) that occurs in response to changes in light intensity (such as the onset of darkness) and that typically involves changes in cellular turgorthe nastic movement of the parts of some plants that occurs in the absence of a directional stimulus and that is associated with the plant’s circadian cycle

rewild verb 1 : to return to a more natural or wild state : to make or become natural or wild again; specifically : to increase biodiversity and restore the natural processes of an ecosystem typically by reducing or ceasing human activity and reintroducing plant and animal species 2 : to return (an animal) to the wild

crate-dig verb : to shop for rare, vintage, or obscure recordings especially by searching through crates of secondhand merchandise

tiny house noun : a small house or mobile home that typically has a floor plan of less than 500 square feet and that is usually designed for ergonomics and space efficiency

orts plural noun: shorts made of denim or jean : jean shorts plural nounshorts made of denim or jeanjean shorts