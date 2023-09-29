Three Bedford Police Officers Shoot and Kill Man After Chase

BEDFORD, Ind. — Police in Bedford shot and killed a man at the end of a police chase late Thursday night.

The whole thing started when a woman went to the Bedford police station looking to file a harassment complaint against a man she said was following her. Police used the information she gave to keep an eye out for Daymon Hubbard, 47.

“A Bedford officer believed he observed (Hubbard) on 17th Street near the K Street intersection,” said Sgt. Kevin Getz with Indiana State Police. “Bedford officers followed the vehicle to the Western Avenue area when a vehicle pursuit was initiated.”

Hubbard crashed his Chevy Trax into a police cruiser and that’s when state police say things “escalated” and three Bedford officers shot and killed Hubbard.

Troopers haven’t said yet if Hubbard had a gun or some other weapon. The whole thing was caught on body cameras, Getz said.

The three officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, which is standard procedure.