Actor Sir Michael Gambon Dies at Age 82

ESSEX, England — The world lost a little magic Thursday, as the family of renowned actor Sir Michael Gambon announced that he died at the age of 82.

Gambon was perhaps best known by American audiences for his portrayal of Professor Albus Dumbledore in many of the “Harry Potter” films. That being said, he was not known just for his work in television and film, but also for his decades-long career on stage.

During his years as a performer, he won multiple BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Olivier, and other awards.

In tributes to Gambon, fellow entertainers said he was a genuinely kind man who consistently made others laugh. Daniel Radcliffe, star of the “Harry Potter” films, said, “He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it.”

Some of his other notable screen projects include “Gosford Park,” “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover,” “Paddington,” “The King’s Speech,” “Maigret,” and “The Singing Detective.”

The Irish-British star died after getting pneumonia. His family said he “died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside.”