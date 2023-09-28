Multiple People Hurt, Killed in Rotterdam Shooting

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Multiple people were hurt and killed in a shooting in Rotterdam Thursday.
Rotterdam is a large city in the Netherlands, specifically in South Holland. Police say someone first fired shots inside a home, then continued doing so at in a classroom at the nearby Erasmus Medical Center.
This post roughly translates to:
Due to various incidents, we currently ask you not to come to Erasmus MC.
At this time, police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the shootings. They say he was wearing “combat” gear, and they do not think there were any other shooters involved.
This post roughly translates to:
As previously mentioned, a 32-year-old Rotterdam resident has been arrested. He is suspected of involvement in the two violent incidents... We are not assuming a second shooter.
