Greenfield PD Releases New App That Allows You to Submit Tips Anonymously

GREENFIELD, Ind.–The Greenfield Police Department has released an app for your phone that allows people to submit tips anonymously. With it, they hope to both solve crimes and connect with the public more quickly.

“Developed by tip411, the Greenfield PD app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages. The Greenfield PD app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on our website at http://www.greenfieldin.org/government/police-department,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Chuck McMichael.

McMichael says he’s encountered many people who are skeptical about giving a tip that could lead to an arrest, but this app cuts right through it.

“With this system, it takes out any personal information. It hides the person’s phone number from us. We don’t get any information as far as who’s providing the tip. The only information we get is the tip itself. The nice thing about it is the way the software works. We can have a two-way conversation with the person providing the tip without ever knowing who they are. It keeps that tipster completely anonymous,” said McMichael.

Sometimes, though, he admits that the tips they get are not always reliable or just flat out inaccurate.

“If the information provided to us doesn’t get us what we need, then we get back to old fashioned police work and we build a case from there,” said McMichael.

Those without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword GPDTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

“The biggest key for all of this is to protect people who are providing information,” said McMichael.

You can hear an interview with McMichael below.