Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate

SIMI VALLEY, CA — Former Vice President and Governor Mike Pence believes that former President Donald Trump should participate in the second Republican primary debate tonight.

“Well, I think he owes it to voters to answer the tough questions and to share his vision for where we lead this country out of the failed policies of the Biden administration,” Pence told ABC News.

Pence also answered questions about Jan 6th and discussed President Joe Biden’s trip to visit striking United Auto Workers in Michigan on Tuesday.

“I come from the second leading manufacturing state in the country,” Pence said about Indiana. “I think what’s putting those people on the picket line is not the class warfare politics you’re hearing about; I think Bidenomics has failed. Wages are not keeping up with inflation, and auto workers know it, just like all American workers.”

Pence and other Republican candidates will participate in a debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.