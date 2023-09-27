Mass Looting in Philadelphia

Murder charges against a former Philadelphia police officer were dropped due to a lack of evidence. The residents of Philadelphia were not happy.

The city’s District Attorney’s Office publicly disagreed with the judge’s decision.

“In keeping with our oath to seek justice, we will move to have all criminal charges, including murder, reinstated against this defendant,” the office said in a statement following the hearing.

The office has since refiled the criminal complaint against the officer on all charges. The Court of Common Pleas has scheduled a hearing on the motion for Oct. 25.

The people of Philadelphia had a different solution, to what was in their eyes’ injustice. They decided to loot multiple stores.

I guess that is what people do in America now. Something happens that they disagree with, so they throw temper tantrums and loot stores that had nothing to do with what happened.

They put innocent people’s lives and businesses in danger for something they were not even involved with. Do they not understand that the riots in 2021 did nothing to help the situation? It just made things worse.

Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner John Stanford said Tuesday night’s looting had nothing to do with the peaceful protest that took place earlier after the murder charges were dismissed against the former police officer. It is nice knowing some people still know how to act civilly.

Stanford also said the police have made 15-20 arrests so far and two firearms have been recovered, but they aren’t sure if they are connected to the looting.

Over 100 juveniles and young adults were involved but at this time police do not know how many businesses were impacted by the looting.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the looting in Philadelphia, click the link below.