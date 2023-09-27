Three People Killed In Crash After Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a crash in Indianapolis.

State police initially tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger for reckless driving late Tuesday evening near E. Washington and Mitthoeffer Road. The driver refused to stop and after that, the chase was on.

“The driver refused to stop and a pursuit continued for approximately 12 minutes, routing on several city streets while heading east out of Indianapolis and into rural areas of Hancock County,” said Sgt. John Perrine. “Several officers from ISP and other agencies were trying to get into position to deploy stop sticks, however, they were unable to get into position.”

The cops gave up when the driver turned towards a more populated part of town, but not long after that they got a call about a crash near 10th and Mitthoeffer.

The driver had crashed into another car. A woman in the car that was hit was killed. Two other people inside the Challenger also died.

The driver of the Challenger survived with minor injuries.