ISP: Shooting Involving Two Police Officers on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS-There was a shooting involving two Indiana State Police troopers on the northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.
State Police Sergeant John Perrine says it happened near 40th street and Keystone Avenue at around 4:40 pm.
“Both troopers are ok,” said Perrine.
This is the sixth shooting involving law enforcement officers in the Indianapolis area since the start of August.
We will keep you informed on this story as we get more information.
