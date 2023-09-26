Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. — If you recently bought a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in Crown Point, you may soon find yourself with an extra $50,000 to spend.

If you recently got a ticket at the LIQGO on East Summit Street, you may want to check your numbers. The winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball, Monday night.

Winning numbers were 10-12-22-36-50, with a Powerball of 4. If you are the lucky winner, call the Hoosier Lottery customer service line at 1-800-955-6886 to learn more.

This coming Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is worth about $835 million.