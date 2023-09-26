Listen Live
California Man Charged for Moving Drugs to Evansville

Published on September 26, 2023

A photo of tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl

Source: (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A California man is facing charges for helping a cartel move fentanyl to the Midwest, including to Evansville, Indiana.

A jury recently found probable cause that 37-year-old Javier Moreno-Garibaldi was working with a Mexican drug cartel to distribute fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.

Undercover cops were planning to buy 100,000 fentanyl pills and 50 pounds of meth from traffickers.  An undercover officer and a supplier finally decided that an order would be delivered to an Evansville hotel on September 4th.

That day, police say Moreno-Garibaldi delivered about 70,000 fentanyl pills in a dog kennel before being arrested.  If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison, and/or face a fine of $10 million.

Officers are urging you to watch for street pills that have an “M” on one side, and “30” on the other, as they may be laced with fentanyl.

