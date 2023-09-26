Police: Girlfriend of Missing Murder Suspect Now Faces Charges

INDIANAPOLIS–The girlfriend of Kevin Mason is now charged with assisting a criminal.

You might remember that Mason is a murder suspect who was accidentally set free in Marion County because of a clerical error earlier this month. The U.S. Marshals are now in charge of the case. Two clerks were fired from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for making the mistake of not reviewing the documents properly and letting him go.

After his accidental release on September 13, police said Mason’s girlfriend, Desiree Oliver, picked him up. They believe Oliver later bought a new cellphone and took her car in for an oil change and tire repair. They also think she bought him supplies and gave him some money. She was arrested September 20.

The U.S Marshals Service is now offering $10,000 to anyone who can help them find Mason. He was wanted on three Minnesota warrants. One of those was for a murder that police say happened in Minneapolis in 2021.

Mason is a 5’9” black man who weighs approximately 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Mason is also encouraged to turn himself in through a Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).