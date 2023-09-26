Morgan Wallen Rocks Indy: “One Day at a Time” Tour Extends to 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Morgan Wallen, the celebrated CMA nominee, keeps the party going in Indy! Wallen’s wildly successful “One Night at a Time” World Tour extends into 2024 with ten additional stadium shows.

The tour, known for its electric fan connection, has excitedly buzzed Indy. Wallen’s ability to make fans feel his songs deeply has taken the city by storm. And now, he’s bringing the party back to Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4, 2024.

Joining Wallen on this unforgettable night will be special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins.

Wallen thanked fans, saying, “Thank y’all for an insanely fun 2023 tour. It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Indy fans can secure their spots from now until Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT here. After registration closes, lucky fans will receive a presale code for early ticket access.

If you previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on April 23, 2023, watch your email for details on an early presale just for you.

VIP packages and extras are available for those craving an even more immersive experience. These packages can include premium tickets, backstage tours, group photos on stage, access to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gifts, and more. Learn more at vipnation.com.

Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” World Tour, produced by Live Nation and Frontier Touring, has been a sensation, breaking global records. Named after his chart-topping third album, One Thing at a Time, this tour promises non-stop hits and unforgettable moments.

Wallen, the CMA nominee, continues to dominate the country music scene. His “One Night at a Time” World Tour is the talk of Indy and beyond, with ten more stadium shows on the horizon. Indy fans, you’re in for a treat!

Boot Barn is proudly joining Wallen on the road for his 2024 tour.