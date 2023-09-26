NWS: Central Indiana Drought Eases with Upcoming Rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is currently experiencing a drought. However, some afternoon rain is possible, which could alleviate the current dry conditions.

“We do have multiple waves of [rain],” said Aaron Updike, National Weather Service. “Depending on how much rain does fall, if we get somewhere an inch that falls, that could help the drought we’ve been seeing over the last few weeks.”

Updike said we will see thunderstorms develop late this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with 40 mph wind gusts.

On Wednesday night, there will be showers with a possibility of thunderstorms in the evening, followed by likely showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, but it will become partly cloudy throughout the day. There will be a 50% chance of showers, and the temperature will reach the lower 70s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a chance of showers in the evening. The temperature will drop to the mid-50s, with a 40% chance of rain.

He added that the chances of rain are low this weekend, with temperatures in the 80s all weekend.