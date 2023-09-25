Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Urges Congress to Avert Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is hopeful that Congress can avoid a government shutdown. During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Buttigieg expressed his concern over the possibility of a shutdown, calling it “no way to run the government of the most powerful nation on Earth.”

“Some of the very same House Republicans who were lining up to try to make a partisan political issue of air travel disruptions are proposing cuts that will make it harder to modernize our systems,”

However, House Republicans are struggling to agree on how to prevent a shutdown. Roughly a dozen members oppose leadership’s plan to keep the government running without specific spending cuts.

Congress must fund the government every fiscal year to prevent a shutdown, with the deadline this year being September 30th at 11:59 p.m. While some GOP lawmakers are calling for significant spending cuts, Buttigieg warned that these cuts could make it challenging to modernize systems, including air travel.