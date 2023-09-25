Listen Live
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Urges Congress to Avert Government Shutdown

Roughly a dozen members are opposing leadership's plan to keep the government running without certain spending cuts.

Published on September 25, 2023

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrives for a television interview with CNBC outside the White House October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the holiday season approaching, President Biden is expected to announce that the Port of Los Angeles will begin to operate 24 hours a day in efforts to relieve the backlog in the supply chain that delivers goods to the United States. Americans have seen delays in a host of consumer goods, including electronics, cars, lumber, toys and more. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is hopeful that Congress can avoid a government shutdown. During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Buttigieg expressed his concern over the possibility of a shutdown, calling it “no way to run the government of the most powerful nation on Earth.”

 

“Some of the very same House Republicans who were lining up to try to make a partisan political issue of air travel disruptions are proposing cuts that will make it harder to modernize our systems,”

 

However, House Republicans are struggling to agree on how to prevent a shutdown. Roughly a dozen members oppose leadership’s plan to keep the government running without specific spending cuts.

 

Congress must fund the government every fiscal year to prevent a shutdown, with the deadline this year being September 30th at 11:59 p.m. While some GOP lawmakers are calling for significant spending cuts, Buttigieg warned that these cuts could make it challenging to modernize systems, including air travel.

